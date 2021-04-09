Lobo women’s soccer celebrate seniors, clinch home field for championship game

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico Lobos women’s soccer team clinched home field for the upcoming Mountain West Championship game with a 3-1 victory over Wyoming Friday night. The Lobos also celebrated six seniors on the team Friday.
One of those seniors, forward Gwen Maly, scored a pair of goals and had an assist in the Lobos victory. The Mountain Division Champion Lobos had to win one of their remaining two games to clinch home field for the conference championship game. The date of that game, against West Division Champ San Diego State, has yet to be announced. The Lobos improved their record to 8-1 with Friday’s win. Wyoming dropped to 2-6. The Lobos will close out the regular season Sunday with a home game against Colorado State at 1 p.m.