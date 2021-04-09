Lobo women’s soccer celebrate seniors, clinch home field for championship game

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It's a big weekend for Heather Dyche and her University of New Mexico women's soccer team. They will celebrate six seniors Friday night and play for a chance to host the Mountain West Championship game. The Mountain division champions need to win one of their final two matches to host the title game. It all starts for the 7-1 Lobos with a home meeting against Wyoming Friday night followed by a home date against Colorado State Sunday.

"To have the opportunity to host something to seal the deal for the Mountain West is pretty cool," said Dyche. "The pressure is off us tonight, which I think is nice. I think we can just really enjoy our seniors. If we get a win great, if not we will go to San Diego. There's not a downside. I mean, we've made the game." San Diego State leads the West division of the conference. The game time between the Lobos and Wyoming is 7:30 p.m.