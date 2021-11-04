Lobo women’s soccer advances to Mountain West Tournament Championship

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Lobo women’s soccer team edged closer to a berth into the NCAA Tournament with a 2-1 double-overtime win over Utah State in the Mountain West Tournament. The Mountain West regular-season champs and tournament top seed were led by freshman and Newcomer of the Year Zaria Katesigwa.

“The amount of things that you can say about her in a positive way, it’s incredible, but the best piece of it is who she is,” said UNM head coach Heather Dyche. “She’s made her whole team better and she’s been here for three months. You know, just culture-wise, the person that she is and the kindness that she shows, the passion that she has for the program. She’s just an incredible young woman. I feel really fortunate that I get to coach her.”

Katesigwa put the Lobos on the board in the 69th minute. Utah State, a four seed, would get the equalizer off the foot of Kami Warner in the 90th minute. In the second overtime period, it was Katesigwa who found an opening to score the golden goal for the win. It’s the fourth time this season that Katesigwa scored a game-winner. The Lobos improved to 13-4-2 with the win. The Lobos will play tournament host and number six seed Boise State in the championship game on Saturday at noon.