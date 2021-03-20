Lobo women’s season ends with 90-85 loss to Cal Baptist

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A season spent almost entirely on the road ended for the New Mexico Lobos women’s basketball team Friday night. The only undefeated team in women’s college basketball, Cal Baptist, defeated the Lobos 90-85 in round one of the WNIT Tournament.

It was a tight game between the Mountain West regular-season champs (New Mexico) and WAC champs (Cal Baptist). The Lobos, who led after two quarters of play, got 28 points from senior Jaedyn De La Cerda.

LaTascya Duff was the only other Lobo in double figures with 20 points. Caitlyn Harper led Cal Baptist with 25 points. The Lobos finished the season at 15-5 and the most road wins in women’s college basketball with 13. The Lobos only two-game series played at home was the last one in the regular season. The Lobos swept Colorado State to claim the league championship.

Prior to that series, the state health order regarding COVID-19 kept the Lobos on the road. Full practices and the live competition were prohibited in New Mexico.