Lobo women’s hoop Coach Mike Bradbury feels refreshed after season mostly on the road

09 MAR 2021: Jaedyn De La Cerda #23 of the New Mexico Lobos huddles with her teammates against the Fresno State Bulldogs during the 2021 Mountain West Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championship held at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas, NV. (Credit: Mountain West/NCAA Photos)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With the season in the rearview mirror, Lobo women’s basketball Coach Mike Bradbury looks back and sees growth and something he probably wasn’t counting on, rejuvenation. The Lobos only had two games at home.

Despite playing most of the season on the road, the Lobos were able to win enough to claim the best away record in college basketball at 13 wins. They also picked up the school’s first outright Mountain West regular-season championship in women’s basketball.

The Lobos were not allowed to play home because of state health orders due to COVID-19 in New Mexico. Despite that hurdle, players played hard and overcame a lot of adversity with coaches guiding the journey along the way. For Bradbury, that three-letter word, fun, returned to his coaching life.

“It made me just want to keep doing it,” said Bradbury. “You know, there were times when I didn’t want to. It was rewarding I guess and fun again.” Refreshed and ready to build on the success they had, Bradbury has already started looking at needs for next season.

He lost a few players to the transfer portal and would like to add a point guard and post to a strong nucleus of players that are set to return. He just has one request.

“First and foremost be a good teammate,” said Bradbury. “You know, have a positive attitude. I like where we are going chemistry-wise now.’ In addition to going in the right direction, the Lobos are also beefing up their schedule.

The Lobos have added a home and home with Arizona for next season and games against Texas Tech and Stephen F. Austin. They will also meet the New Mexico State Aggies for a pair of games.