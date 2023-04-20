ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Thanks to a stellar final round of -8, the University of New Mexico Lobo women’s golf team captured the Mountain West championship on Thursday. The Lobos won with a combined score of -11, which topped second-place San Jose State by five strokes. UNM was also represented by the individual winner, Jenny Lertsadwattana, who won by two strokes at -7.

The 43rd-ranked Lobos entered the day four shots behind No. 8, San Jose State, but were able to surge into the lead, thanks to a career day from Maria Caparros Levin. The freshman from Madrid, Spain, shot a bogey-free round of 67, which tied the low score for the tournament.

The win is the tenth in program history and grants the Lobos an automatic bid to the NCAA regional tournament.