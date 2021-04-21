Lobo women’s golf win 9th Mountain West title, a dip in Poppie’s Pond

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – They started the day 11 shots behind leader San Diego State. The Lobo women’s golf team used a furious rally to not only catch the Aztecs but win the team title by four shots.

“We knew we had to shot a really good round today in order to do anything. So, it was pretty special,” said Lobos Head Coach Jill Trujillo. The Lobos had three players finish in the top five, led by sophomore Lauren Lehigh. Lehigh and San Diego State’s Sarah Kjellker finished regulation tied at one over par each. The women went on a three-hole playoff to decide the individual champion and it was Kjellker prevailing.

As a team, the Lobos had already done enough for the win and dip into Poppie’s Pond at the course in Rancho Mirage, California. “I looked at the pictures every day when I walked into the locker room at the teams that Brittany was on and other teams that got to jump in the pound,” said Lehigh.

The win for the Lobos as a team is their league-record ninth championship. Now, it’s off to regionals for the Lobos; That’s about two weeks away.