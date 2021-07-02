Lobo women’s freshman Augmon has basketball in her blood

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Aniyah Augmon averaged 14 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 steals during her high school basketball career in California. The five foot eight freshman guard is excited about displaying her skills for Mike Bradbury and the UNM Lobo women’s basketball team this upcoming season.

Augmon has a name you might be familiar with. She is the cousin of former UNLV and Atlanta Hawks forward Stacey Augmon.

“I guess there are similarities because I was around when Stacey was playing all the time,” said UNM head coach Mike Bradbury. “So, I remember him well. They’re long, athletic, you know, that kind of stuff. They got all the physical traits. Aniyah is really skilled. That’s great. I think Aniyah has a great chance to be a good player.”

Aniyah wants to carry on the basketball tradition for the family and says having the last name Augmon doesn’t really add any pressure. “It’s good to feel like you have a legacy to carry also, like to perform at a high level,” said Aniyah. “But, I never feel pressure like I need to perform because everybody knows him because everybody’s game is different.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Statewide Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES