Lobo women’s freshman Augmon has basketball in her blood

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Aniyah Augmon averaged 14 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 steals during her high school basketball career in California. The five foot eight freshman guard is excited about displaying her skills for Mike Bradbury and the UNM Lobo women’s basketball team this upcoming season.

Augmon has a name you might be familiar with. She is the cousin of former UNLV and Atlanta Hawks forward Stacey Augmon.

“I guess there are similarities because I was around when Stacey was playing all the time,” said UNM head coach Mike Bradbury. “So, I remember him well. They’re long, athletic, you know, that kind of stuff. They got all the physical traits. Aniyah is really skilled. That’s great. I think Aniyah has a great chance to be a good player.”

Aniyah wants to carry on the basketball tradition for the family and says having the last name Augmon doesn’t really add any pressure. “It’s good to feel like you have a legacy to carry also, like to perform at a high level,” said Aniyah. “But, I never feel pressure like I need to perform because everybody knows him because everybody’s game is different.