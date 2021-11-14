Lobo women’s cross country wins NCAA Mountain Regional

(NEXSTAR) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation insisted no data was accessed or compromised when a series of fake emails were sent from an agency-operated server. According to the agency, the incident occurred due to a "software misconfiguration."

The emails were sent in two waves early Saturday morning, according to The Spamhaus Project, a nonprofit international cyber intelligence organization based in Andorra and Switzerland. Spamhaus was first to report the incident on Twitter after it had been made aware of “scary” emails supposedly coming from the FBI and Department of Homeland Security.