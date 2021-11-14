Lobo women’s cross country wins NCAA Mountain Regional

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – One week after dominating the Mountain West Cross Country Championships, the Lobo women’s team took first place honors at the NCAA Mountain Regional in Provo, Utah Friday. It’s their first regional title since the 2018. The Lobo women’s team has now advanced to the NCAA Championship for a 14th consecutive year, 17th overall in program history. The NCAA Cross Country Championship is in Tallahassee, Florida Nov. 20.

