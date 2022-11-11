ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The top team in the region and second-ranked women’s cross-country team in the nation adds another title. The Lobos put the finishing touches on a Mountain Regional Championship Friday morning. The tournament host, Lobos, had five runners place in the top 21 in a field of 129 competitors.

That was good enough to give UNM a top score and the title. Utah and Northern Arizona tied for second. Gracelyn Larkin was the first Lobo to cross the finish line with a fifth-place result. With the win, the Lobos locked up their ticket to the NCAA Championships in Stillwater, Oklahoma Nov. 19. “They’re one of the best group of distance women in the country, and they proved that again today,” said Lobos head coach Joe Franklin. “They were pretty much controlled the entire way, which is nice. It’s nice to go into the national championship fit, fresh, and healthy.”