Lobo women’s cross country number one in latest poll

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The new NCAA D1 Women’s Cross Country National Coaches Poll has a new number one. The New Mexico Lobos moved up two spots to claim, moving into the top slot. The Lobos helped themselves arrive there with an upset victory over then number one North Carolina State at the Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational last week.
The Lobos got six first-place votes and 324 points while North Carolina received five first-place votes and 323 points. The Lobos will host the Mountain West Championships on Oct. 29 at UNM North Golf Course.