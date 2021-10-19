Lobo women’s cross country number one in latest poll

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The production on offense that got the University of New Mexico Lobos off to a 2-0 start this season appears to have pulled over and put itself in the park. After scoring 61 total points the first two weeks of the season the Lobos have only managed a total of 24 points the last five weeks, leading to five straight losses.

"Really disappointed in what we're doing on offense production-wise," said UNM head coach Danny Gonzales. "That's 69 yards on offense is horrendous. We got to get back to the basics and the fundamentals of blocking people and trying to run the football." The 69 yards of total offense came in the Lobo's last game, a 36-7 home loss against Colorado State.