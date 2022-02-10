ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo women’s basketball is back in the win column after defeating Air Force 72-57 Wednesday night. The Lobos got a career-high 25 points from LaTora Duff in the win.

Duff scored 16 of her 25 points in the final two-quarters of the game. Jaedyn De La Cerda helped to carry the Lobos in early with 13 first-half points. De La Cerda finished with 19 points in the game. It was a battle that produced four ties and three lead changes.

Air Force had a buzzer-beating 3 point bucket at the end of the second quarter that gave the Falcons some momentum as they went into the half trailing 33-27. Duff’s strong performance in the final two quarters didn’t allow the Falcons to make a complete comeback.

Four Lobos scored in double figures with LaTascya Duff and Paula Reus scoring 10 points each. Riley Snyder led the Falcons attack with 18 points. With the victory, the Lobos improved to 20-6 overall, giving head coach Mike Bradbury a third 20 win season with the program. The defending Mountain West champion Lobos are 11-2 in league play and will play at Nevada Saturday. Air Force dropped to 13-11 overall and 7-6 in the Mountain West.