ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico’s women’s basketball team won their second straight game, after taking out San Diego State on the road 67-58. UNM is now 18-5 overall and 9-1 in Mountain West Play.

The Lobos finished with 4 scorers in the double figures. Shai McGruder led the team with 18 points, but right behind her was Antonia Anderson who finished with 15 points and 13 rebounds.

UNM will now move on to play Colorado State at home on Tuesday, that game will start at 7 p.m.