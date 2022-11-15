ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Rio Grande women’s basketball rivalry needed overtime to decide a winner between the New Mexico Lobos and New Mexico State Aggies Tuesday night. In the end, it was the Aggies prevailing on their homecourt in a 73-64 victory over the Lobos.

The Aggies jumped out to a 22-4 lead in the first half while the Lobos struggled to make a basket. They only scored two points in the first quarter and 11 in the second. The Lobos made their move in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Aggies 30-13.

The explosion of points allowed the Lobos to tie the game by the end of regulation to 57 all. The Aggies would pull away in the overtime period, ending the Lobos’s win streak against NMSU at eight games.

Soufia Inoussa led the Aggies’ attack with 14 points and seven rebounds. LaTora Duff scored 13 points for the Lobos. Shaiquel McGruder and Amaya Brown had 11 points each while LaTascya Duff scored 10 points. With the loss, the Lobos dropped to 1-2 on the season. Both losses have come on the road.

The Lobos will host Arizona State Sunday at 2:00 p.m. New Mexico State improved to 2-1 and will play Yale in round one of the Denver Classic Nov. 25.