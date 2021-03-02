Lobo women’s basketball will host last series of regular season at The Pit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After a season on the road, Mike Bradbury and his Lobo women’s basketball team are getting a treat in the final series of the regular season. The Lobos are hosting Colorado State at home in The Pit.

Fans will not be allowed as the state health order for COVID-19 prohibited live competition in New Mexico. Restrictions have been eased as COVID-19 number of infections have come down.

The Lobos will be hosting Thursday and Friday with the regular-season Mountain West title on the line. At 9-3 in league play the Lobos are on the heels of the 11-3 first-place Rams. Game times for the series are expected to be announced Tuesday.