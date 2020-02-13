Lobo women’s basketball unable to overcome slow start against San Diego State

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It wasn’t the start the Lobo women envisioned. They trailed San Diego State 23-6 in the first quarter and went into the half with a 44-30 deficit.

An ice-cold fourth quarter sealed the Lobos fate in a 67-58 defeat. Three Lobos scored in double figures with Ahlise Hurst 13 points leading the way. Shaiquel McGruder scored a dozen points with eight rebounds.

Antonia Anderson finished with ten. Taylor Kalmer led the Aztecs attack with 17 points. Sophia Ramos had 16 points. The loss dropped the Lobos to 4-9 in Mountain West play and 13-13 overall. The Aztecs are 7-7 in league play, 12-4 overall. The Lobos are at UNLV Saturday.

