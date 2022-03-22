ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The UNM women’s basketball team is making a run in the NIT and is set to play in the third round this week. It has been hard to prep for the game however, as the team has not even had access to its home court.

Last week the high school state spirit competition was held in the Pit. While the competition took up the main court, even the practice gym was used to hold matts for the cheerleaders. When the Pit was being used for the event, the Lobo women’s basketball team was forced to practice in the Johnson Center.

Once the team won the second round game against San Diego, another home game should’ve been next. UNM is set to play Thursday against Oregon State, and the game would have been played on the Lobos home court had it not been for the Ty Murray Invitational bull riding event.

“Well we would have had a home game if we didn’t have the rodeo here,” said coach Bradbury. “It’s extremely disappointing to not have a basketball facility during basketball season. That is extremely disappointing.”

The Lobos and Beavers will tipoff at 8 p.m. on Thursday. The game will be available on the Oregon State livestream.