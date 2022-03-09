ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – They survived a quarterfinal game Monday. Mike Bradbury and his Lobo women’s basketball team could not duplicate that success in the Mountain West Tournament semifinals Tuesday.

The Lobos, a 2-seed, saw their time at the tournament come to a close in a 82-71 defeat at the hands of the 6-seed, Colorado State. The Lobos played catch up in the first two quarters and even led briefly before halftime. The Lobos trailed 32-30 at the break. Colorado State came out in the third quarter and established right away that they were there to win. The Rams quickly built a double-digit lead and never let the Lobos have any hope of a comeback down the stretch.

The Rams won the battle on the glass, outrebounding the Lobos 47-35. The Rams also shot the ball better at 49 percent to that of 34 for the Lobos. Four Lobos scored in double figures in the loss, led by LaTora Duff’s 22 points. Upe Atosu led the Rams attack with a game-high 23 points. Karly Murphy had a double-double for the Rams with 20 points and 10 rebounds. The loss dropped the Lobos to 24-9 overall. The Rams improved to 21-10 and will face the top seed, UNLV, in the conference tournament championship game.