Lobo women’s basketball start slow but finish UC Riverside

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a sluggish start, but it had a result that Mike Bradbury and his Lobo basketball team can live with. The Lobos defeated UC Riverside 80-70 in their season opener at Dreamstyle Arena on Tuesday night.

At one point in the first quarter, the Lobos trailed by 9 and was shooting only 16 percent. They slowly started to shot better before halftime and managed to tie the game on a buzzer-beater by Jaedyn De La Cerda.

De La Cerda finished the night with 13 points and 3 steals. Ahlise Hurst led the Lobos in scoring as she finished with 21 points on 7 of 9 shooting. Hurst was 6 for 7 from the three-point line. She was one of four Lobos to finish in double figures.

Jayla Everett added 14 points while Jordan Hosey contributed a dozen. Marina Owodo led Riverside in scoring with 22 points. The Lobos were outrebounded 45-37 and shot a lower game percentage at 38 percent compared to nearly 47 for Riverside.

The difference was the Lobos on defense. They forced Riverside into 28 turnovers while only committing 12.

The Lobos will host Northern Arizona on Friday night. The game at Dreamstyle Arena has a 7 p.m. start time.