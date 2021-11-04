Lobo women’s basketball start sloppy, prevail in exhibition win over ENMU

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – When asked what he got out of his team’s 88-72 exhibition victory over Eastern New Mexico University Thursday night, Lobos head coach Mike Bradbury said they got out of it. The Lobos had a rough start and even trailed in the early part of the game.

Senior Jaedyn De La Cerda kept the Lobos afloat with perfectly timed three-point baskets. De La Cerda led four Lobos in double figures with 21 points. Antonia Anderson scored 15 points and five rebounds while Latora Duff contributed 14 points. Sandia graduate and freshman Viane Cumber scored 11 points. The Lobos were hoping to show well ahead of their regular-season opener against Lamar this upcoming Tuesday.

“I feel like we didn’t take a big step forward like we needed to when we have an important game going on Tuesday,” said UNM guard Jaedyn De La Cerda. “Usually we take a big step forward. We have a couple of days to prepare.”

The Lobos and Lamar have a 7 p.m. tip-off at The Pit on Tuesday.