Lobo women’s basketball start sloppy, prevail in exhibition win over ENMU

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – When asked what he got out of his team’s 88-72 exhibition victory over Eastern New Mexico University Thursday night, Lobos head coach Mike Bradbury said they got out of it. The Lobos had a rough start and even trailed in the early part of the game.

Story Continues Below

Senior Jaedyn De La Cerda kept the Lobos afloat with perfectly timed three-point baskets. De La Cerda led four Lobos in double figures with 21 points. Antonia Anderson scored 15 points and five rebounds while Latora Duff contributed 14 points. Sandia graduate and freshman Viane Cumber scored 11 points. The Lobos were hoping to show well ahead of their regular-season opener against Lamar this upcoming Tuesday.

“I feel like we didn’t take a big step forward like we needed to when we have an important game going on Tuesday,” said UNM guard Jaedyn De La Cerda. “Usually we take a big step forward. We have a couple of days to prepare.”

The Lobos and Lamar have a 7 p.m. tip-off at The Pit on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES