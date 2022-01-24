Lobo women’s basketball shows strong 2nd half effort in Saturday win

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM women’s basketball improved their record-setting conference start with a 7th consecutive Mountain West game on Saturday. UNM beat Fresno State 80-74, but this win didn’t come easy as they trailed at the half.

“They absolutely whipped us in the 1st half and in every facet. They whipped us on the boards, they outscored us I think 15-0 at halftime, in second-chance points. Now, I’ll give our kids credit they responded,” said UNM Head Coach Mike Bradbury.

“For the first half, we were kind of just going through the motions. The 2nd half we started defending, rebounding, so we were able to pick up the pace and play how we play,” said Antonia Anderson.

Anderson finished with a game-high of 22 points and a team-high of 11 rebounds in this game. UNM has said in the past that they have scoring threats all over this roster, and freshman Paula Reus is starting to shine. Reus finished with 19 points and 8 rebounds in this win, which marked her 3rd straight double-digit scoring performance.

“I am getting more confidence and they are letting me do whatever I want and I can. So, and I am trusting more in my shots and I am making them,” said Paula Reus.

UNM will now host San Jose State on Monday, Jan. 24 at 5:30 p.m.