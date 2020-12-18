Lobo women’s basketball score program-record 120 in victory over Arkansas

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The scoring was fast and furious. The University of New Mexico Lobos women’s basketball team put up a program-record 120 points in a 120-66 win at Arkansas Pine Bluff Thursday.

“We just played to our strengths,” said Head Coach Mike Bradbury. For the second straight game, six Lobos scored in double figures led by LaTascya Duff’s 28 points. Duff was 10 of 11 shooting from the floor, which includes 4 of 5 from three-point range. Corina Carter scored 18 points while Ahlise Hurst tossed in 16. Roswell native Jaedyn De La Cerda had a double-double of 13 points and 11 rebounds. LaTora Duff and Antonia Anderson also finished with 13 points each.

The Lobos turned 15 turnovers from Pine Bluff into 31 points. The Lobos improved to 3-0 with the win. UAPB dropped to 1-2. Next for the Lobos is Mountain West Conference play. They will open at Nevada on Dec. 31 and Jan. 2.