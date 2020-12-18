Lobo women’s basketball score program-record 120 in victory over Arkansas

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The scoring was fast and furious. The University of New Mexico Lobos women’s basketball team put up a program-record 120 points in a 120-66 win at Arkansas Pine Bluff Thursday.

“We just played to our strengths,” said Head Coach Mike Bradbury. For the second straight game, six Lobos scored in double figures led by LaTascya Duff’s 28 points. Duff was 10 of 11 shooting from the floor, which includes 4 of 5 from three-point range. Corina Carter scored 18 points while Ahlise Hurst tossed in 16. Roswell native Jaedyn De La Cerda had a double-double of 13 points and 11 rebounds. LaTora Duff and Antonia Anderson also finished with 13 points each.

The Lobos turned 15 turnovers from Pine Bluff into 31 points. The Lobos improved to 3-0 with the win. UAPB dropped to 1-2. Next for the Lobos is Mountain West Conference play. They will open at Nevada on Dec. 31 and Jan. 2.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Thursday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery