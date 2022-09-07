ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo women’s basketball will play 18 home games in the 2022-23 season. The Mountain West released the schedule Wednesday. The Lobos have seven nonconference opponents, 6 of those games will be played at home The schedule, which also has 9 Mountain West Conference games, starts with a pair of exhibition contests.

The Lobos will start with an exhibition game against West Texas A&M Oct. 29. That game will be followed by a meeting with Ft. Lewis Nov. 3. The regular season will start on the road at Southern Utah Nov. 7.