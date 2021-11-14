Lobo women’s basketball route NNMC Eagles

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Mike Bradbury’s Lobo women’s basketball team improved to 2-0 Friday night with a 96 to 40 win over Northern New Mexico College. The game marked the return of former Lobo men’s basketball standout and NBA veteran J.R. Giddens to The Pit.
Giddens is head coach of the Eagles. Four Lobos scored in double figures led by freshman Vaine Cumber’s 17 points. Shaiquel McGruder and Rebeka Renczes had 12 points each while Nevaeh Parkinson had a double double of 11 points and 11 rebounds. The Lobos will host Prairie View A&M Tuesday.