Lobo women’s basketball recruiting class of 2022 has New Mexico flavor

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo women’s basketball announced a signing class of four on Wednesday. Volcano Vista High School standouts Jaelyn Bates and Natalia Chavez officially signed with the Lobos, taking their basketball bond to the collegiate level.

Hannah Robbins is coming back home to New Mexico from Arizona. Robbins, the daughter of former men’s basketball player Rob Robbins moved away her freshman year. She too has ties to Bates and Chavez.

“It will just be easier with familiar faces around us because with Hannah Robbins and Natalia we’re very familiar with each other,” said Jaelyn Bates. “We know the style of play with each other.”

The other recruit signing with the Lobos is Brook Berry, a six-foot guard from Billings, Montana. Berry was the 2021 Player of the Year after averaging over 17 points and more than 4 assists per game.

Chavez, a guard, was named the 1-5A District Player of the Year in 2019-20 and 2020-21. Chavez averaged over 16 points and more than 3 rebounds per game as a junior. She reached the 1,000-point career milestone last season and was also up for an ESPY award for her game-winning half-court shot to win the 5A title. Her teammate Bates, a point guard, has a district 1 5A Player of the Year award on her resume of accolades.