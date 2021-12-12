Lobo women’s basketball put up a fight, but fall to nationally-ranked Arizona

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The UNM women’s basketball team suffered their fourth loss of the season Sunday, falling at nationally ranked Arizona 77-60. Lobos Head Coach Mike Bradbury got a good shooting performance from freshman Paul Rues.

The native of Palma de Mallorca, Spain scored 15 points on 7 of 8 shooting. LaTora Duff was the only other Lobo in double figures with 14 points.

The Lobos played a tight half with the sixth ranked Wildcats, as the two teams traded buckets. The game was 35-32 in favor of the Wildcats at the half.

The Lobos were not able to sustain the same pace of the Wildcats, who would pull away in the second half. Five Wildcats scored in double figures led by Madison Connor’s 15 points. Cate Reese had a double double of 14 points and 12 rebounds for the victorious Wildcats. With the win, the Wildcats improved to 9-0 while the Lobos dropped to 8-4. The Lobos will host UTEP next Sunday.