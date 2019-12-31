Lobo Women’s Basketball prepares for a fast San Jose State team

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo Women’s Basketball will head back into conference play on Wednesday as they host San Jose State at 7 p.m.

UNM is coming off a much-needed break, and it seems like this team is refreshed and focused on what’s ahead.

“You know, I think it was needed. We were tired, and now I think we are rested. We had a good week of practice. So, you know, hopefully, we will play better,” said UNM Women’s Head Basketball Coach Mike Bradbury.

“Now we are able to come back and watch film of all those games and learn from our mistakes. So, it was perfect and it came at the right time,” said UNM guard Aisia Robertson.