Lobo women’s basketball pounded at Arizona State

A day of cold shooting left Mike Bradbury and his Lobo women’s basketball team on the short side of an 84-47 game at Arizona State on Saturday. The Lobos were a woeful 0-18 from three-point range.

The Lobos were also torched on second-chance points with ASU getting 29 to that of only 8 for the Lobos. The Lobos were also short in rebounds.

ASU pulled down 57. The Lobos only had 25 rebounds. Jordan Hosey led the Lobos in scoring with 9 points as no Lobos got into double figures.

Reili Richardson led the Sun Devils in scoring with 21 points. Ja’Tavia Tapley had a double-double of 12 points and 12 rebounds for the Sun Devils.

For the Lobos, the setback comes at a time when the team recently experienced a pair of players leaving the team. An explanation for the departure of Najala Howell and Bride Kennedy Hopoate hasn’t really been given.

The Lobos dropped to 7-4 with the loss and will host rival New Mexico State on Monday. Arizona State improved to 8-2 with the win.