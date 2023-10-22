ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mike Bradbury got a chance to see his Lobo Women’s Basketball team compete against outside competition on Sunday. The Lobos defeated Eastern New Mexico 77-57 in an exhibition game. UNM junior guard Viane Cumber had a team-high 16 points and 7 rebounds for the Lobos.

In her first game in cherry and silver, Syracuse transfer guard Nyah Wilson scored 15 points and pulled down 5 rebounds. One of the Lobos’ top returners, junior guard Aniyah Augmon, scored 13 points in the win.

The Lobos will play Adams State in an exhibition game Oct. 29. The regular season starts Nov. 6, when the Lobos host Texas Southern.