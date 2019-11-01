Lobo women’s basketball picked to finish second in the Mountain West

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Defending Mountain West women’s basketball champion Boise State is the preseason favorite to repeat as league champions. The New Mexico Lobos were picked to finish second.

A panel of coaches and various Mountain West media voted in the poll. Boise State picked up 25 first-place votes, while the Lobos picked up three. San Jose State, who is last in the poll, also got one first-place vote.

Three Lobos were honored for preseason recognition. Last year’s Freshman of the Year Jayla Everett and Aisia Robertson were selected all-conference. Corina Carter was named co-Freshman of the Year.

The Lobos have played two exhibition games, scoring 202 points while giving up 54 and 56 points respectively. The regular season starts November 5 when the Lobos host UC Riverside.

Predicted Order of Finish (first place votes):