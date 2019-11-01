Lobo women’s basketball picked to finish second in the Mountain West

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Defending Mountain West women’s basketball champion Boise State is the preseason favorite to repeat as league champions. The New Mexico Lobos were picked to finish second.

A panel of coaches and various Mountain West media voted in the poll. Boise State picked up 25 first-place votes, while the Lobos picked up three. San Jose State, who is last in the poll, also got one first-place vote.

Three Lobos were honored for preseason recognition. Last year’s Freshman of the Year Jayla Everett and Aisia Robertson were selected all-conference. Corina Carter was named co-Freshman of the Year.

The Lobos have played two exhibition games, scoring 202 points while giving up 54 and 56 points respectively. The regular season starts November 5 when the Lobos host UC Riverside.

Predicted Order of Finish (first place votes):

  1. Boise State (25)                305
  2. New Mexico (3)                280
  3. Fresno State                      228
  4. Wyoming                            201
  5. San Diego State                192
  6. Colorado State                  185
  7. UNLV                                   130
  8. Utah State                         116
  9. Nevada                               115
  10. Air Force                             85
  11. San Jose State (1)             77

