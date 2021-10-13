Lobo women’s basketball picked as preseason number two

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Mountain West preseason poll for women’s basketball has Fresno State as the league favorite with 13 first-place votes. Defending Mountain West champion New Mexico is picked to finish second in the 2021-2022 season with seven first-place votes.

The Lobos have the nucleus of their league-winning team back on the floor along with talented international players that are new to the team. They are still a work in progress. “I think we have a long ways to go,” said UNM head coach Mike Bradbury. “We don’t have defined roles yet. Like, we really don’t know who’s going to take the last shot. We don’t know who’s going to be in the game in the last two minutes. Once we get that stuff figured out, and it may take through Christmas, who knows? Once we get that figured out, I think we have enough talent and that’s the most important thing.”

UNM senior forward Antonia Anderson was the only Lobo named to the All-Mountain West team. The Lobos will start the season with an exhibition game against Western Colorado on Oct. 31. The following is the remainder of the Mountain West Preseason Poll:

2021-22 Mountain West Predicted Order of Finish