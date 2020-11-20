Lobo women’s basketball picked 6th in Mountain West preseason poll; Duff honored

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The first pick in New Mexico United's short history is returning for a third season. New Mexico United announced Thursday that forward Devon Sandoval is returning. The former Eldorado Eagle and University of New Mexico Lobo scored four goals with one assist in 12 games for New Mexico this past season.

"I was guaranteed going into this year, so I knew I was coming back," said Sandoval. "But, you know, if anything, it made me want to work harder and prove that I earned that contract and earned that spot for 2021." When asked how many years he had in the tank, 29-year-old Sandoval sounded like a man who is just getting going. "When you look at strikers around the world, they're in their prime from like 29 to 33," said Sandoval. "I feel like I'm just really coming into my own. I think, when I stop feeling like I can't improve, then that will probably be the time to hang it up."