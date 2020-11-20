Lobo women’s basketball picked 6th in Mountain West preseason poll; Duff honored

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Fresno State is the preseason favorite in the Mountain West women’s basketball preseason poll; Head coaches and selected media made the picks. The Bulldogs won the regular-season title last year behind a 16-2 record. They received 22 first place points to repeat. Mike Bradbury and his University of New Mexico Lobos were picked to finish sixth. Lobo Junior guard LaTascya Duff was named Mountain West Preseason Newcomer of the Year.

Mountain West Women’s Basketball Preseason Predictions

Rank; Team; First-Place Votes Points

  1. Fresno State (22) 266
  2. San José State (2) 239
  3. Boise State (1) 221
  4. San Diego State (1) 185
  5. Wyoming 173
  6. New Mexico 145
  7. Air Force 120
  8. Colorado State 117
  9. UNLV 111
  10. Nevada 95
  11. Utah State 44

Local Sports News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Thursday Night Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss