Lobo women’s basketball picked 6th in Mountain West preseason poll; Duff honored

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Fresno State is the preseason favorite in the Mountain West women’s basketball preseason poll; Head coaches and selected media made the picks. The Bulldogs won the regular-season title last year behind a 16-2 record. They received 22 first place points to repeat. Mike Bradbury and his University of New Mexico Lobos were picked to finish sixth. Lobo Junior guard LaTascya Duff was named Mountain West Preseason Newcomer of the Year.
Mountain West Women’s Basketball Preseason Predictions
Rank; Team; First-Place Votes Points
- Fresno State (22) 266
- San José State (2) 239
- Boise State (1) 221
- San Diego State (1) 185
- Wyoming 173
- New Mexico 145
- Air Force 120
- Colorado State 117
- UNLV 111
- Nevada 95
- Utah State 44
