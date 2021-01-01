Lobo women’s basketball opens MW play with a win at Nevada

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico women’s basketball team opened up Mountain West Conference play with an 88-69 victory at Nevada. The Lobos finished below their average of over 103 points per game, which leads all of women’s division one college basketball, but had five players score in double figures to help power the win.

Jaedyn De La Cerda was the game’s top scorer with 21 points. The Roswell High product finished short of a double-double with nine rebounds; She also had five assists. Shaiquel McGruder continued her strong play for the Lobos with 15 points, six rebounds, and three steals. The Duff twins, Latora and LaTascya scored 13 points each as well as Ahlise Hurst. Nia Alexander led Nevada with 16 points. The Lobos set the tone early in the game racing out to a 28-6 advantage in the first quarter and was never really threatened. The two teams will resume their league series Saturday in Reno.

