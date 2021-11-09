Lobo women’s basketball open regular-season with victory over Lamar

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – In their first regular-season home game in front of fans in over a year, the Lobo women’s basketball team did not disappoint, opening the season with a 71-54 victory over the Lamar Cardinals.

Four Lobos scored in double figures led by Antonia Anderson’s 16 points. Jaedyn De La Cerda and Shaiquel McGruder scored 15 points each. Latora Duff had 10 points. Sabria Dean led Lamar with 14 points. Both teams were cold from the three-point range.

The Lobos were 6 of 26 from deep while the Cardinals weren’t much better at 7 of 25. The 1-0 Lobos will host J.R. Giddens and his Northern New Mexico Eagles Friday.

