ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Women’s Basketball has now lost three out of their last six games, after falling to Nevada on the road on Saturday, 77-70. UNM did not have a good start in this game, as they trailed 49-26 at the half.

The Lobos would battle back in the second half though, as they held Nevada to just 9 points in the third quarter and outscored the Wolf Pack 44-28 in the second half. Three UNM scorers finished in the double figures, with LaTascya Duff leading the way with 20 points, but a strong comeback would fall just short as Nevada pulled off the victory.

UNM is now 11-3 in conference play and 20-7 overall on the season. The Lobos will be back in action on Wednesday in Albuquerque, as they host Utah State at 7:00 p.m.