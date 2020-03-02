Lobo women’s basketball loses to Nevada in first round of MW Tournament

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo women’s basketball saw their year come to an end on Sunday in Las Vegas, Nevada. #9 UNM lost to #8 Nevada in the 1st round of the Mountain West Tournament, 74-64.

UNM got off to a hot start in this game as they led at the end of the 1st quarter and at the half, but a poor 2nd half would be their demise. Jaedyn De La Cerda led the Lobos in scoring in this game, as she finished with a game-high of 20 points, but it wouldn’t be enough as they would be outscored 38-27 in the 2nd half.

UNM ends its year with a 15-17 overall record.