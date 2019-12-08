Lobo Women’s Basketball loses at home on Saturday to Wyoming, 73-66

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – It wasn’t the best day inside Dream Style Arena for the Lobo Women’s Basketball team, as they lost their second consecutive conference game, 73-66. It was a close game at first, as UNM and Wyoming were tied at 21 at the end of the first.

Aisia Robertson and Jayla Everett both finished with a team-high of 14, but it wouldn’t be enough as Wyoming takes this game at the Pit.

UNM falls to 6-3 overall and 0-2 in MW play. They will remain at home now, hosting Northern New Mexico on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss