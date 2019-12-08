Lobo Women’s Basketball loses at home on Saturday to Wyoming, 73-66

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – It wasn’t the best day inside Dream Style Arena for the Lobo Women’s Basketball team, as they lost their second consecutive conference game, 73-66. It was a close game at first, as UNM and Wyoming were tied at 21 at the end of the first.

Aisia Robertson and Jayla Everett both finished with a team-high of 14, but it wouldn’t be enough as Wyoming takes this game at the Pit.

UNM falls to 6-3 overall and 0-2 in MW play. They will remain at home now, hosting Northern New Mexico on Tuesday at 7 p.m.