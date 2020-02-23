Lobo Women’s Basketball lose down the stretch once again, 95-76 on Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It has become a recurring theme for this year’s Lobo Women’s Basketball Team, as they start strong but fizzle out down the stretch. UNM led at the end of the first quarter over Boise State on Saturday at home, and while they would battle going into the fourth quarter, the Broncos would outscore UNM 24-10 to win 95-76.

UNM finished with three scorers in the double figures, with Ahlise Hurst leading the way with 23 points, but Boise State would finish with five scorers in the double figures including two with 20 points.

This marks the Lobos second straight loss and they now fall to 5-11 in MW Conference play. UNM will be back in action at home Monday taking on Air Force at 7 p.m.