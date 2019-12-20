Lobo women’s basketball lose a heartbreaker

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jayla Everett gave her team hope scoring a late bucket that did not count because of an offensive foul.

It could have made the difference in a one-point, 73-72 Lobos loss to LMU in night two of the Lobo Invitational. Everett finished the night with a game-high 34 points.

The only other Lobo to finish in double figures was Jordan Hosey with 17 points and 13 rebounds. Jasmine Jones also had a double-double. She led LMU with 21 points and 11 rebounds.

The loss dropped the Lobos to 9-5 on the season. LMU is 4-8. The Lobos will host Ball State on the final day of the Lobo Invitational Friday.