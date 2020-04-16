Lobo Women’s Basketball inks 3 players on ‘Signing Day’

Live Now
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo Women’s Basketball also inked some new talent on Signing Day. As Head Coach Mike Bradbury announced the signings of twin sisters LaTascya “Tay” Duff and LaTora “Tora” Duff as well as Kathelijne “Kath” van Bennekom.

“Tay” will join the Lobos next season from the junior college ranks. Over the last two seasons, she has played at Shelton State CC in Alabama, and n that time, Duff averaged 15.2 points per game. Her sister “Tora” also played at Shelton State CC, where she averaged almost nine points per game but as a point guard she racked up 119 assists this past season. Rounding out the three players on Signing Day is Kath, and she is a native of The Netherlands, van Bennekom attended Lyceum Oude Hoven for high school but garnered international playing experience through the Binnenland Club Team where she played alongside the aforementioned Dupont.

