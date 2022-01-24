Lobo women’s basketball hammers San Jose State

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – In a season of getting to know one another, it appears Lobos first-year head coach Richard Pitino and his young basketball squad have arrived on the same page. Last week, Pitino's team put together their grittiest effort yet. The two games on the road at Colorado State and Wyoming didn't yield any victories but it told something about the team. "I think you can tell now that there is a buy-in," said Pitino. "I think certainly maybe that UNLV game woke guys up a little bit. I told them over and over again that nobody is holding you against your will to be here. This is a privilege to play here and either you're in or you're out."

Lobos, six-foot-nine forward Jay Allen-Tovar scored a career-high 25 points and pulled down six rebounds in a 93-91 loss at Wyoming. He is one who has definitely started to buy in, but that hasn't always been the case. "I just think his attitude has changed and I'm not trying to throw him under the bus and say he has a bad attitude," said Pitino. "I love him off the court but there were moments this year where it was just like Jay I'm not enjoying coaching you. Like, you know, it doesn't seem like you are enjoying playing for me."