Lobo women’s basketball hammers San Jose State

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Adobe Stock

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The hot streak continues for Mike Bradbury and his Lobo women’s basketball team. The defending Mountain West Champions remained unbeaten in league play Monday after an 87-57 thumping of San Jose State at The Pit.

Story continues below

Shaiquel McGruder scored a game-high 18 points to lead the Lobos. Freshman Viane Cumber was the only other Lobo in double figures with 14 points. The Lobos shot 49 percent from the field and 32 percent from three-point range in a game that was never in doubt. Ella Ogier led the Lady Spartans in scoring with 13 points. With the win, the Lobos improved to 8-0 in the Mountain West and 17-4 overall. The Lobos have won 11 straight games at The Pit. The Lobos are back in action Thursday when they begin a two-game home stand, starting at UNLV and ending at San Diego State.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES