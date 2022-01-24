Lobo women’s basketball hammers San Jose State

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The hot streak continues for Mike Bradbury and his Lobo women’s basketball team. The defending Mountain West Champions remained unbeaten in league play Monday after an 87-57 thumping of San Jose State at The Pit.
Shaiquel McGruder scored a game-high 18 points to lead the Lobos. Freshman Viane Cumber was the only other Lobo in double figures with 14 points. The Lobos shot 49 percent from the field and 32 percent from three-point range in a game that was never in doubt. Ella Ogier led the Lady Spartans in scoring with 13 points. With the win, the Lobos improved to 8-0 in the Mountain West and 17-4 overall. The Lobos have won 11 straight games at The Pit. The Lobos are back in action Thursday when they begin a two-game home stand, starting at UNLV and ending at San Diego State.