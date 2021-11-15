Lobo women’s basketball guard Viane Cumber is MW Freshman of the Week

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo women’s basketball freshman guard Viane Cumber has a league honor. Cumber, a Sandia High graduate, is the Mountain West Freshman of the Week after averaging over nine points and four rebounds in a pair of Lobo victories last week.

Cumber’s highest-scoring game came in a 96-40 route of Northern New Mexico College. Cumber scored a team-high 17 points. Cumber and the undefeated Lobos will return to the court Tuesday when they host Prairie View A@M. Tuesday’s game time starts at 7 p.m.

