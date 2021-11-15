Lobo women’s basketball guard Viane Cumber is MW Freshman of the Week

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in San Juan County continue to surge, the hospital is making a big push to hire long-term help. The center is hiring nurses and nursing assistants, radiology techs, EMTs, janitorial staff and more.

"We know there's a lot of talented individuals out there who care very much about their friends, neighbors, family members, people in the community they know and they're currently struggling with COVID," said Eddie Carraro, vice president of Human Resources at SJRMC.

Earlier this month, the state and the federal government sent dozens of workers to help deal with the overflowing patients but only on a temporary basis. "Keeping in mind those individuals will be leaving us in the coming weeks so we want to make sure we have enough to meet the needs of our community," said Carraro.