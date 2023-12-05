ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mississippi Valley State will remember the name Charlotte Kohl, at least for a night. Kohl scored 16 points and pulled down a whopping 20 rebounds to help the UNM women’s basketball team defeat the Delta Devils 68-45 Monday night.

Lobos forward Paula Rues also scored 16 points in the win while Nyah Wilson contributed 14 points. The Delta Devils were led by Sadie Williams, who scored 10 points. The Lobos improved to 7-2 with the win and will now host Southern Utah Thursday.