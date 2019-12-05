Lobo women’s basketball falls to Boise State in OT

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobo women’s basketball team started Mountain West conference play with an 83-82 overtime loss at preseason favorite Boise State on Wednesday night.

The Lobos led 82-77 with under a minute to play. It was a Mallory McGwire three-point bucket for the Broncos that led to the Lobos demise. She scored 21 points and pulled down 17 rebounds in the win. The Lobos were led by Jayla Everett, who scored 16 points.

With the loss, the Lobos drop to 6-2 on the season. They will host Wyoming Saturday. Boise State is now 5-4 overall and will play at Colorado State Sunday.