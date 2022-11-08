ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s not the start the University of New Mexico’s women’s basketball envisioned for themselves. The Lobos opened the regular season on the road at Southern Utah and suffered a 76 to 68 setback.

Lobos senior guard LaTascya Duff had the hot hand in the first half for the Lobos, finishing with 17 points at the break. Duff would score 20 points for the game.

Three Lobos scored in double figures with Shaiquel McGruder and freshman Jaelyn Bates scoring 13 points each. The Lobos enjoyed a 41-36 advantage at halftime, but the advantage would go to the home team in the third quarter. The Lobos inability to rebound the ball cost them on the scoreboard. Southern Utah took advantage with two players on a rebounding binge.

Tomekia Whitman had 12 rebounds to go along with 20 points. Lizzie Williamson pulled down 13 rebounds and scored 19 points. The Thunderbirds outrebounded the Lobos 54-32. The extra opportunities from the glass helped the Thunderbirds to win despite a whopping 26 turnovers. The Lobos drop to 0-1 with the loss and will not play again until Nov. 12 when they host Houston.