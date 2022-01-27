NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The UNM Lobos women’s basketball team perfect run through the Mountain West Conference is no more. The Lobos suffered their first defeat in league play Thursday night in a hard-fought 85-79 setback at UNLV. The defending Mountain West champion Lobos and UNLV now share the same conference record at 8-1.

The Lobos are now 17-5 overall while UNLV is 16-4. Lobos forward Shaiquel McGruder scored a team-high 27 points, six rebounds and two steals, as the Lobos had their nine-game winning streak snapped. La Tascya Duff scored 17 points for the Lobos while Paula Rues finished with 13. UNLV’s Essence Booker was the high scorer of the game with 31 points. The back and forth game had 11 lead changes and eight ties. Earlier this month, the Lobos and Lady Rebels played an even closer game as the prevailed 71-68 in Albuquerque. The Lobos are at San Diego State Saturday. UNLV is at Air Force Saturday.