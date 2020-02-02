Lobo Women’s Basketball falls down the stretch in an 84-78 loss to Fresno State

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo Women’s Basketball looked to bounce back from a tough loss on Wednesday with a victory over Fresno State in Albuquerque on Saturday, but a poor fourth quarter would lead to an 84-78 loss.

UNM finished with 4 scorers in the double figures, including a team-high of 20 points from Jaedyn De La Cerda. UNM led 66-57 heading into the fourth quarter, but Fresno would outscore the Lobos 27-12 in the fourth to get an 84-78 victory.

Now 3-8 in Conference play, UNM moves on to play at Wyoming on Saturday at 2 p.m.

