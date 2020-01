ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- UNM women’s basketball got off to a quick start on Wednesday against San Jose State, as they led 39-29 at the half. SJSU would bounce back strong in the 3rd quarter though, outscoring the Lobos 35-19, and while they made it tight down the stretch Jayla Everrett could not put in the go-ahead bucket in the closing seconds.

UNM falls to 9-7 overall and 0-3 in conference play. The Lobo women will move on to play Fresno State next on the road, that game is Wednesday at 7 p.m.