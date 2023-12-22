ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mike Bradbury and his Lobo Women’s Basketball team faced their first-ranked opponent Friday.

The Lobos were able to hold 20-Gonzaga to their Lobos offensive output of the season, but it was not enough for a win as UNM lost the game 67-56.

The Lobos got a team-high 17 points and 7 rebounds from Viane Cumber in the loss.

Paula Rues was the only other Lobo in double figures with 11 points. Yvonne Ejim led the Bulldogs in scoring with 22 points. Gonzaga improved to 13-2 with the win.

The game was the last nonconference game for the Lobos, who, at 9-4, will open up Mountain West play at Nevada on Dec. 30.