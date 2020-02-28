Lobo women’s basketball ends regular season with win at Utah State

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA – NOVEMBER 10: Detail photograph of the basketball hoop and ball before the round six NBL match between the Brisbane Bullets and the Sydney Kings at the Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre on November 10, 2016 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The losing streak is dead at three games. Mike Bradbury’s Lobo women’s basketball team ended the streak with a 54-52 victory over Utah State Thursday night.

Jordan Hosey scored 15 points and pulled down 13 rebounds to lead the Lobos. Ahlise Hurst had 12 points and Shaiquel McGruder scored 10 points in 10 minutes of play.

With the win, the Lobos improved to 6-12 in the Mountain West and 15-16 overall. The Lobos will play Air Force in the first round of the Mountain West Tournament in Las Vegas Sunday.

Air Force stunned the Lobos with a 79-66 victory in Albuquerque last Monday.