Lobo women’s basketball ends three-game losing streak

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mike Bradbury’s Lobo women’s basketball team improved their record to 7-3 Tuesday night with a nonconference victory over Northern New Mexico Community College.

The win for the Lobos snapped a three-game losing skid. Shai McGruder led the Lobos in scoring with 18 points. Jordan Hosey and Autumn Watts had 17 points each while Ahlise Hurst tossed in 8.

Once again, the Lobos played without guard Najala Howell and post player Bride Kennedy Hopoate. The pair missed the Wyoming game and did not participate in Tuesday’s game. Coach Bradbury said he could not discuss the matter at the time.

The Lobos are at Arizona State on Saturday for a game that has a 2 p.m. start time.